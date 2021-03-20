A MOTORIST has been caught on camera overtaking a tractor - right on the approach to a hairpin bend.
Traffic Constable Mark Patterson tweeted that the dangerous manoeuvre happened on the A170 at Sutton Bank, near Thirsk.
He tweeted: "It may be frustrating when you are travelling behind a slow vehicle, but you should wait patiently for a safe place to overtake.
"Approaching the hairpin on Sutton Bank is not a safe place."
