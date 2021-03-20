YORK BID, the organisation responsible for the city's Christmas lights, street rangers, events including the Bloom flower festival and many other projects, has won a further five year term.
The BID is funded by businesses, which were invited to vote on whether they wanted the organisation's contract extended.
The result was a thumping victory for the BID, with 86 per cent of businesses voting in favour.
Andrew Lowson, director of York BID, said businesses need immediate support to recover from the pandemic, adding: "Alongside this, we’ll get started on delivering on our next five year plan which includes a lot of exciting and aspirational projects, all of which will contribute to York building back better.
"Naturally I am delighted we have a big vote of confidence and I think that is because we stayed true to our original business plan and delivered what businesses asked us to."
The BID netted 10 per cent more votes that it got in its first ballot five years ago, which chair of the board Michael Hjort said is "testament to the hard work and tenacity of the BID team".
Cllr Andrew Waller praised the group, adding: "They are a creative and active partner who are helping to deliver our shared vision for a vibrant, welcoming city centre."
The BID also run a business support service including rapid cleaning and trade waste removal.