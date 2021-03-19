A FAULTY washing machine is thought to have caused a house fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out today at 12.57pm to James Backhouse Place in Acomb after reports of a house on fire.
A service spokesman said: "Two crews from York and Acomb attended a fire in a kitchen of a house.
"The fire caused 25% fire damage to to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the property.
"Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation fan.
"The cause is believed to be a fault in a washing machine."
