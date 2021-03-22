YORK has lost a third of its high street cash machines during the Covid-19 pandemic - the highest percentage decline in the UK, according to a new study.

The findings, by Dojo, which is part of the Paymentsense brand, showed that York ranked top of the table, sitting above other major cities in the UK including London, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

The figures show that between January 2019 and September 2020, the city lost 18 cash machines, with an ATM decline rate of 28.57 per cent, the worst in the country.

The study claims that this could affect the older generation, as it says the elderly are the “most reliant on ATM technology”.

Commenting on the ATM decline in York’s city centre, Jennifer Allott, CEO of Age UK in the city, said: “Although a lot of older people in York are not cash reliant, this is a sign that shopping streets are in decline.

“The older generation often go to the city centre to make connections and socialise, so to see some of the infrastructure going is sad.”

The report found that between January 2019 and September 2020, the number of cash machines in Britain dropped by 7,293, with an average of more than 340 machines disappearing from high streets every month.

Jon Knott, head of customer insight at Dojo, said: “While it’s long been evolving in the face of the rising of the digital marketplace, coronavirus has reaffirmed the dominance of financial technologies.

“It is no surprise then that the use of cash is decreasing, making ATMs redundant.” The study found that Sheffield had the least number of cash machines per person in the UK, with one cash point for every 3,925 residents.