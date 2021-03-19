TYRES were slashed on a car in a residential street.
North Yorkshire Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and are treating it as criminal damage.
They say it happened in Hertford Close, Eastfield in Scarborough between 4pm on Wednesday, March 17 and 6.30pm on Thursday, March 18 when someone slashed the tyres on a silver car.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone seen acting suspiciously in the area between the above times and dates.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote reference number 12210080509.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments are closed on this article.