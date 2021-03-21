On Tuesday – the anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown – we will all stop for a moment to reflect on those we have lost to this dreadful pandemic.
Personally, I think of the near 32,000 people who have died in care settings across England and Wales. Every death is a tragedy, the loss of a loved one – a father, mother, husband, wife, son, daughter, aunt, uncle or friend.
Tuesday is also a time to think of and thank all those carers, NHS and other keyworkers who put their own lives at risk to care for others.
To acknowledge that work, it would be nice if the Government could give all carers in England a bonus, like the £500 administrations have given to carers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Mike Padgham
Managing Director
Saint Cecilia’s Care Group
Eastfield House
Eastway, Eastfield
Scarborough