YOUR editorial on Wednesday about potholes in York (March 17), reminded me of the following ‘our cars have to be roadworthy but are roads are not car worthy’.
City of York Council really must tackle all the potholes before our visitors start arriving again and they could take a good look at some of the pavements as well. They create a hazard for road users and pedestrians.
I was appalled to see after making a brilliant job of resurfacing Tadcaster Road, (which I’m sure would have made a favourable impression on visitors) along come the utility companies and dig various parts of the road up, ruining the work previously done.
Yet another example of poor planning and a total lack of ‘joined up thinking’!
Jim Welsman,
Stamford Bridge