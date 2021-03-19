KIND-HEARTED staff at a York pub have donated all their surplus snacks and soft drinks to pre-school children.

The Golden Fleece, in Pavement in York, has donated all its surplus stock to the pre-school at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Strensall ahead of the pub reopening outdoors on April 12.

The pub donated crisps, snacks, nuts, juices and soft drinks, to show its appreciation for those who have kept working and keeping young children safe and learning throughout lockdown.

Vick Fenwick, who works at the pre-school, shared her appreciation on Twitter: “A huge thanks to the team at The Golden Fleece in York who have kindly donated all sorts of treats to us at our preschool. It’s tough working through these times and keeping everyone safe, so this wonderful gesture has put a smile on all our faces - #grateful.”

Colin Hawkins, Operations Director for Stonegate Pub Company, said: “We’re delighted to be able to give away our short-dated products to a range of worthwhile causes. We wanted to give each GM the autonomy to choose where it goes, as they all have relationships with their local charities and their fingers on the pulse of their local communities, to know exactly to who and where the food and drink would make the most difference.

“We’ve seen the most difficult year in most of our living memory over the last 12 months, but I’m delighted to say, against adversity, our teams continue to surprise us with their creativity, drive and ingenuity when it comes to making a difference to their local communities.”

Mr Hawkins said that across Stonegate’s managed estate teams also continues to keep their customers entertained with weekly pub quizzes online, where both the company’s teams and customers take part. He said The Golden Fleece is dedicated to continuing customer engagement and support, despite lockdown and continues to look for ways, both little and large, to make a difference in the areas it serves.