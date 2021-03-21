IT'S hoped easing of lockdown will mean the final houses on a 34-home development will be sold.

Easingwold-wold based developer Caedmon Homes is behind the Kirby Hill development in Boroughbridge which in recent weeks has seen more than 80 per cent of its homes sold.

There are now only six left on the market. The development comprises three, four and five-bed homes, with prices starting from £377,500.

James Baker of Preston Baker said: “With the end of lockdown now in sight, the interest in Priory Meadows has been amazing, with six houses sold in the past six weeks. This is a massive endorsement of a stunning development.

“Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s measures in his recent Budget, notably the extension of the Stamp Duty holiday, will also act as a stimulus to the housing market and we are expecting the whole of the Priory Meadows development to be sold out by the late spring and early summer."

Paul Brown, director of Caedmon Homes said: “We would like to thank Preston Baker for marketing Priory Meadows so effectively. They have an excellent reputation as a first-class Yorkshire property consultancy and they have done a superb job on this development.”

James Baker added: “Despite only having six houses left, Priory Meadows still offers a variety of new homes in this popular North Yorkshire village and the attention to detail, including design and specification, really sets the development apart from its competition.

“These houses are not generic boxes and their design is exclusive to Caedmon Homes. Many have splendid views and spacious interiors, which sets them apart.”