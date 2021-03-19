POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about criminal damage to a historic building in Ripon city centre.
Some time between Friday March 12 and Monday March 15, a window on the cabmen’s shelter was smashed.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help narrow down the time when the damage occurred, and identify those responsible.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Clare Mayes. You can also email Clare.Mayes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210080826.
