YORK'S Covid-19 weekly recorded case rate has dropped below 40 - and just five more cases have been confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by four to 38.5 cases per 100,000 population. This remains well below the UK national average, which stands at 59.2 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that just five more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,099.
In North Yorkshire, the rate has increased slightly to 47.4 cases per 100,000 population. A further 31 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,828.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the rate has increased by five to 74.4 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 30 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 4,802 cases have been recorded, taking the total for the pandemic to 4,285,684.