A CARE group in North Yorkshire will mark the anniversary of the first national lockdown with a day of reflection.
Saint Cecilia’s Care Group will join in Marie Curie’s 'Day of Reflection' to mark a year since the Covid-19 lockdown began, to pay respects for the lost and of thanks for key workers.
Managing director, Mike Padgham said: "This has been a devastating year and we reflect and think of those who have been lost to Covid-19.
"Tuesday is also a time to think of those who have done so much to save lives."
On Tuesday, a candle will be lit at Saint Cecilia’s centres in Scarborough and Pickering
The group put up signs at all its five care centres to thank the NHS, care workers and other key workers for risking their lives to care for others.
.