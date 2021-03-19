POLICE officers waded into the sea at Scarborough to secure a vulnerable person and ensure he received the help he needs.
At around 1.30pm today, response officers in Scarborough involved in the search for a missing man noticed a man in distress, riding a moped along the beach in South Bay.
Officers cordoned off the area to keep the public safe, and began to engage with the man. However, shortly before 2pm, he approached the sea and started to walk into it, getting knee-deep in the water.
Officers followed him in and detained him, then kept him safe and warm in the back of a police vehicle until an ambulance arrived.
Inspector Ryan Chapman, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The response officers at the scene displayed great bravery by following a man in distress into bitterly cold sea water, to secure him and keep him safe.
"I’d also like to thank the people of Scarborough for their patience and understanding while we dealt with the incident.”
