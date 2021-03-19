TWO more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 583.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 12 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 74 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,659.
Patients were aged between 39 and 96 years old. All except one, aged 78 years, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from January 5 to March 18.
Their families have been informed.
