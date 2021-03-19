ONLY one care home in the York area now has a Covid case - and the last 'outbreak' involving two or more cases was reported as long ago as February 25.
The figures are revealed in City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report, which also says:
*22 children of primary and secondary school age at ten York schools tested positive for Covid in the seven days to last Monday,- down on the figure of 34 the previous week.
*Ten individuals at the University of York and one at York St John University are currently self isolating because they have had a positive Covid test.
*One council ward - Micklegate - had a statistically significant fall in its Covid rate in the seven days to March 12, while two wards - Dringhouses and Woodthorpe and Hull Road -saw a significant rise, while there was no significant change in other wards.
The report also said that as of Wednesday, 79,375 residents from the council area had received the first dose of a vaccine and 5,724 had received both doses. It said 37.7 per cent of the total estimated population of York -210,618- had therefore received the first dose.