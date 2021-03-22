Following the tragic killing of Sarah Everard, a female reader has written this open letter giving insight into what it feels like to be a woman today - and what men can do to make women feel safer

Dear ‘Not All Men’,

It is sincerely disappointing that this phrase has been so prominent of late, at a time when we need to rally together and create change.

If you truly cared about the issue at hand you would stop deflecting attention away from it to protect your own ego.

If you were an ally you wouldn’t feel the need to let the world know that ‘not all men’ are dangerous.

You would show your support instead by calling out your friends/ acquaintances/any men in the vicinity when they make sexist jokes; or act inappropriately towards women.

Man respects man. Women can voice our disgust at lewd comments directed at us, we can ask men to leave us alone until we’re blue in the face and the man will most likely not care or change his behaviour.

Men have a privilege that they can use to speak up and call out acts of disrespect, or harassment disguised as anything but that, and make a difference but instead too many are using their voice simply to say “Not all men are like that. Not me.”

And if you read that previous sentence and thought “I would care, I would change my behaviour” and felt the urge to comment “not all men” then this is for you.

Scenes at the Clapham vigil held after the murder of Sarah Everard

Realise instead that we are saying this out of experience. We are not making up stories to victimise ourselves and paint all men to be vicious beings with no care or respect for women.

We are speaking about the numerous times we can say “this actually happened to me, and my friend, and her friend, and my sister, and my mum.” Saying ‘not all men’ is making yourself part of the problem, rather than part of the solution.

We know it is not all men. I am very lucky to have some wonderful, close male friends who I feel safe around and wouldn’t be scared to be alone in a room with. But if I didn’t know them, and we were alone in a room I would be scared. I would be wary. I would keep my head down and make myself small in the hopes that he won’t notice me too much. I would look for my nearest exit. I would clutch my phone a little tighter, and wonder if it would be more effective than my fist. Because the man in the room with me may not be a danger, but how am I to know?

How am I to be expected to take that risk when in the past year alone over 100 women in this country have died at the hands of a man. When 97 per cent of women have experienced sexual assault in its various forms. One wrong move and I’m another statistic, so I calculate my chances if I get up and quietly leave. I pretend to take a call from my dad and let the room know that he will be with me shortly.

Many people held socially distanced vigils to honour Sarah Everard

We are not saying that you should not be in that room with us. We are simply imploring you to understand that our being in there with you is not an invitation. That if you start to talk to me and I do not wish to engage, I am not forthcoming with my words, this is not me asking you to try harder. Or to comment on my lack of smile, or in fact anything about my appearance. My existence is not a request to get close to me, to touch my hair or my clothes, or to ask me if I have a boyfriend as if another man’s claim on me is all that matters.

And if you are in that room with your mate and they start to make comments, or leer, or intrude my personal space uninvited, call them out. You may think you’re ‘just having a laugh’ with the woman in the room who did not ask for your attention, but all she is thinking about are all the times these kinds of interactions ended the rape and/or death of a woman. This kind of behaviour may seem small and insignificant, but unchecked leads to harassment, assault, or worse.

Ann Orr, of ROSA, in Belfast, during a demonstration against gender violence and to defend the right to protest following the murder of Sarah Everard and subsequent police actions at a vigil in London

If the posts floating around on the internet right now, advising how men can change their behaviour to change the narrative and make women feel safer, are causing you upset and making you feel attacked I ask you to imagine what it is like to be told from the age of five that you shouldn’t wait in the car park alone to be picked up lest you get snatched.

I ask you to think how many times in your life you have been told to not walk home alone, to keep in touch with your friends until you’re back to safety, locked behind your front door. How many times you had lectures at school, and college, and by your parents about carrying rape whistles when you’re out. About carrying your keys between your fingers, and shouting ‘fire’ if a man grabs you because nobody will come if you shout ‘rape.’ How many times you were told to wear a longer skirt and a higher top to cover your body, as if the problem is the girls and women being attacked, and not the men and boys attacking them. Ignoring the fact that thousands of women have followed those rules and still wound-up dead, or missing, or being sexually assaulted.

Sarah Everard of York who was killed in London earlier this month

I met my boyfriend on Tinder. I adore him, I trust him, and I know he wouldn’t cause me harm. When we ‘matched’ however, I didn’t know him. He was still a stranger to me. When we decided to meet in person for some drinks I was nervous, and excited, and just a little bit scared. We had spoken for months and in my head I told myself he’s a good person, there’s nothing to worry about, but how was I to know for sure? So, when the day came around I made my pre-date preparations like any woman would do. I had a shower and did my hair and make-up, I told my friends where I would be at what time and with who.

I picked an outfit that was nice, but not too fancy, and suggested we meet outside the Minster and go to a bar in the centre of town where we would be surrounded by people. I checked I had my purse, ID, rape alarm, and keys. I had made plans in advance to meet a friend of mine after the date for dinner, and I made sure I told my date this so he would know I would be missed. When we got to the bar I opted for a table that was in the open, and chose the seat facing the bar so I could make sure nothing went in my drink. I shared my location on Facebook with a friend who worked nearby, and I enjoyed a lovely date.

Sarah Everard is honoured with a candlelit vigil Picture: Margie Barbour

These are things that every woman is familiar with. These are things that every woman has been taught to do time and time again. These are things that are not going to put a stop to violence against girls and women.

Sarah Everard, like many women before her, followed the rules put on women by the society that refuses to address the problem. She wore bright colours from head to toe, she kept in touch with her boyfriend, she didn’t go walking too late, and she still did not make it home.

So, instead of shouting ‘not all men’ into the void, direct your energy towards changing the narrative. Educate your sons, call out your friends, listen to the people living in fear as to how you can help. The behaviour of women is not the behaviour that needs to change.

Signed,

We’ve-Had-Enough