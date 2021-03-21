A FOUNDATION, based in York, has handed a cash boost to a charity which supports those living with Dementia.
The Pavers Foundation has donated £2,000 to Yorkshire-based charity Dementia Forward following a grant application from Mark Granger, strategic advisor and chairman of foundation at Pavers.
Mark was inspired to apply for the grant funding because of becoming aware of the charity from a friend whose partner was diagnosed with this debilitating disease at just 52 years of age.
Mark said: “Having known Mike and his partner Julie for over 20 years and witnessed the devastating effect Dementia can have on people at a relatively young age, I was determined to try and help in whatever small way I could.”
Speaking about the donation Jillian Quinn, founder of Dementia Forward said: “This has been a testing year for everyone and we are grateful not only for the donation from Pavers but the show of support from their organisation.”
The funds received from Pavers will help us to buy and equip boxes for the charity’s ‘Café in a Box’ initiative.