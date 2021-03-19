PUPILS at a York school are self-isolating after a number of cases of Covid-19.
Millthorpe School in South Bank has confirmed a number of cases of coronavirus in Year 10 and affected pupils have been asked to self isolate.
Millthorpe School has sent two letters to parents saying pupils in Year 10 have tested postive on lateral flow tests.
The second letter issued last night says: "We have been advised that a student has tested positive on a lateral flow device. The student is in Year 10 and used a self testing kit.
"We know that you may find this concerning but are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.
"The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed cases have been notified individually and are currently self-isolating."
The letter also says the school remains open and children should continue to attend if they remain well.
