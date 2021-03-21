RARE and “historically significant” books have been uncovered as part of a major cataloguing project at York’s Bar Convent.

And soon the discoveries will be made available on a global database, giving the collection an international profile.

The Bar Convent Library sits within England’s oldest living convent, in Blossom Street, which was established in 1686.

The library collection ranges from 1508-1850.

Dr Hannah Thomas was appointed special collections manager in 2017, the first time anyone from outside the community had been asked to look after the collections.

She said: “Sister Gregory, who died in 2007, was the community’s librarian. She laid thorough foundations for our project to open up the collections, and to integrate them into the life and profile of the building – and indeed, the wider profile of York - to increase understanding and awareness of the material we hold.

“As part of this, the Bar Convent Library is undergoing a major cataloguing process with the help of Durham University, which will result in the details of all circa 1,800 rare books being made available for researchers on the global database Jisc Library Hub.

“The reference library of 3,000 volumes will also be catalogued and made available in digital form for the first time in its history."

New research into the volumes is also being carried out with the help of Maureen Pickman, of the University of York.

Dr Thomas added: “We are thrilled that we will be able to share these finds and hope that they can be used to enrich the understanding of Catholic history in York and across Europe, the history of the Bar Convent and of the religious order that still reside here today.”

The catalogue is set to be on the database later this year, and the books on display in 2022.