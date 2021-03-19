A CRACK cocaine and heroin dealer snared by undercover cops has been jailed for 20 months.
Last January, plain-clothes officers spotted what appeared to be a drug deal taking place between two men on Mount Parade, Harrogate.
One was found with two wraps of heroin and crack cocaine whilst the other, Christopher Patrick Hollowed (pictured), was found with a £20 note in his pocket and both were arrested.
A search of 54-year-old Hallowed’s nearby flat led officers to a third man, Lee Bavin, who had fled from the property and was found hiding and in possession of more than £800 and 19 wraps of heroin.
In interview, Hollowed denied that he had been dealing drugs and claimed that the other man was trying to sell the drugs to him.
Despite his story that he hadn’t even touched the drugs, Hallowed’s DNA was later found on both wraps and he was subsequently charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin.
Hallowed, of Harrogate, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court and was today (March 19) sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment.
