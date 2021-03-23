IS this the worst pothole in York?

Press reader Andrew Spink got out his measuring tape to see just how deep this hole was in Huntington. "Huntington, near A64, six inches deep," he posted on The Press's Facebook page.

Mike Lowe also posted an image from Kingsway West, near Hob Moor. "These are particularly bad... been there for years or at least as long as I can remember.

"Just off of hob Moor on Kingsway. The whole street is a mess road wise but, then again, most roads like this and Leeman Road are awful and left to get worse."

Andrew and Mike's comments were just two out of 113 posted online in response to our recent story about council spending on potholes in York.

Pothole in Kent Street York - photo taken in February by Press reporter Mike Laycock

We asked readers to tell us where the worst potholes were in York - and had an avalanche of replies. Here are some of them:

Sharon Brookes: "Wheldrake Lane to Escrick. Cost me two tyres three weeks ago. Still waiting for the council to pay up. Only put a full set of tyres on in December. I was livid."

Gail Perry: "Marygate is terrible. So many potholes."

Sophie Fraser: "Westfield Road in Wigginton - them fill them and the buses go over them and within 24 hours the potholes are back again. And there’s hardly any Tarmac left on our street, it’s so bad someone fell down one and broke their arm and the council have the nerve to charge everyone in the street £250+ a month for Council Tax and now they’re upping it even further!"

Denis Kelly: "It would be easier to ask whether you haven't spotted a pothole on York's roads! It does make you realise why more and more folk charge about in off roaders these days, probably smoother on a dirt track."

Szymon Błaszczyk: "Water Lane, Scarcroft Road, top of Gale Lane, Leeman Road close to bridge, Elmfield Avenue, Skeldergate, Askham Lane, Ridgeway (those knackered humps should be all removed if can't be repaired properly, they damage suspension), bottom of Carr Lane, damaged humps on most of Foxwood Lane, same Ostman Road, Bridge Street, also many many local roads are just forgotten and haven't been repaired nobody knows how long..."

John Bird: "Outside the entrance to the brand new stadium and shopping park. Caused by construction vehicles and now are becoming craters."

Claire Ackroyd: "The whole of the road going into Dunnington."

Faye Laverack: "New Earswick! Limetree Avenue potholes and holes in the speed bumps - it’s like off roading."

Maggie Hurd echoed the views of many with these words: "I don’t have enough space in my phone! The roads need to be repaired properly not just patching up holes!"

City of York Council says it spent £5.5m in the year 2020-21 on repairing potholes and resurfacing 140,000 square metres of carriageways. A similar amount - £5.6m - is earmarked for this work for 2021-22.

A council spokesperson said: "All road repairs that require immediate attention are carried out within 24 hours, and areas which are deemed less immediate are added to a rota and complete within either three days, two weeks or four weeks."

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader of the council and executive member for transport, told The Press: “The condition of all York’s roads are assessed on an annual and monthly basis and repair work is carried out based on this assessment, which adheres to national best practice guidelines.

"Recent severe weather has caused extra potholes, and the combination of freezing temperatures, heavy rain and floods has been a challenging combination for our roads.

“Each year our teams are responsible for thousands of repairs, along with significant projects to proactively improve road and paths, preventing issues developing later on.

“The council takes every step necessary to ensure problem areas are identified and repairs are carried out as quickly as possible and I would encourage residents to report potholes through our online system."

Potholes can be reported via the council website at york.gov.uk/ReportRoadsPavementsPotholes.

