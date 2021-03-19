POLICE are appealing for information about a wanted Selby man who may be in the Hull area.
James Sebastion Thomas, 29, failed to appear at York Crown Court in 2019, after being found guilty of assault.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him ever since.
The appeal to find him appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch Live in March 2021, and information has been received that he may be in Hull. He also has links to Selby.
Anyone who sees him, or has information about where he is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190153359.
Comments are closed on this article.