THE RSPCA has issued a warning after a York woman was conned into buying an unfit puppy.

The Tang Hall resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, saw an advert on the internet and made contact.

A sale was agreed but, when two women turned up to deliver the dog, they refused to go to her door and asked that she "walked down the lane" to collect it.

“The puppy was wrapped in a towel and I was pressured into handing over £800,” the York woman said. “I felt intimidated and didn’t really have an option.

“When I saw how poorly it was, I took it to the vets and, although they did their best, the poor thing died three days later.

“The vet said it was about four weeks old and I have had vets bills of another £450. I’m devastated.

“I’ve reported the incident to the council and they were going to speak with the police.”

The RSPCA warned that some individuals are making money out of people who are suffering under the Covid-19 restrictions and are maybe a little more gullible than normal.

An RSPCA representative said: “Unfortunately, we’ve investigated many criminal gangs who are willing to exploit animals in order to make a quick buck and now, during this time of international crisis, they will be trying new tricks to cash in and con the public.

“We’d urge anyone thinking of getting a new pet to think long and hard about whether they can properly care for that animal, not just now but into the future when restrictions are lifted.

“If you’re concerned about anything you see then walk away and contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 or the local council.”