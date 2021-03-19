POLICE want help to identify a man who approached a teenager in a village.
North Yorkshire Police say officers are keen to identify a man dressed in dark clothing who was near Hirst Courtney cricket pitch on Wednesday afternoon.
A police spokesman said: "A teenage boy was riding his bike towards Temple Hirst at around 4pm to 4.30pm when he felt his back being touched.
"He was cycling on the road, past the junction leading to the cricket pitch."
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
They want to locate a man who is described as stocky to medium build, about 5ft 8ins tall and in his 30s or 40s.
He was wearing a dark coloured jumper/fleece with the hood up and dark tracksuit bottoms or jeans. He also wore black earplug-type headphones and black sunglasses.
Anyone who has information about the man or who witnessed the incident is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for York CID.
You can also email CIDYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote incident number 12210080400.
