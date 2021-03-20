YORK is set to get a new chocolate shop.

Just a stone’s throw from York Minster in High Petergate, chocolatier Karen Waller and her partner Jordan Murphy, are getting ready to open for business.

Karen has taken on the former Mullen and Mullen shop at 16, High Petergate, and says they are already taking orders online with the hope of being able to open by Easter, restrictions permitting.

“I’m hoping to have click and collect up and running by the end of next week and you can pre-order now,” says Karen.

“I have been a chocolatier for about 12 years and a chocolate maker for the last year and a half.

“I have worked for Rococo in London where I was head chocolatier for three years and worked there for six years. It’s where Jordan and I met as he was my assistant there and is going to be my partner at the new shop.

“All our chocolate will be plant-based and ethically sourced. There’ll be no milk, cream or butter used and our milk and white chocolate is being made on site from scratch. It’ll be some of the best vegan milk and white chocolate available in York.

“We’re using local produce where possible including oats from Stringers at Bishop Wilton.

“All our dark chocolate will be raise trade, which is one step on from Fair Trade making sure the money goes back in to the country of origin.

“We’ll be selling pralines, truffles, caramels as well as large slabs of chocolate.”

Ahead of Easter the duo have produced an egg as a tribute to York called Tempt ‘Milkt’ Chocolate Orange, which will be filled with popping candy orange segments.

