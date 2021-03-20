Fern is a sweet girl who was brought to the York RSPCA animal home by an inspector after her needs were not getting met.

Staff at the centre say she is a very active dog who will need adopters who are willing to keep her both physically and mentally stimulated.

They say adopters must be willing to work with a dog behaviorist to give Fern the help she needs to overcome her insecurities.

Fern is not suitable for first-time dog owners and the RSPCA ia looking for someone who has experience in owning this breed of dog or similar.

Adopters will need to have the time to give Fern plenty of mental stimulation as well as physical exercise otherwise she will quickly become bored.

At present she is learning scent work and basic training as sadly she has not had any previous training before arriving at the centre.

She will need someone who is at home most of the time to teach her it is OK to be left on her own.

Centre staff says she is a fun, happy and playful dog who will make the most fantastic pet who has so much potential and so much to offer a new family.

Fern is suitable to live with another compatible dog after a successful introduction. She will need an adult-only home.

Please note, due to the Covid restrictions the RSPCA is only able re home to adopters who live in the York and surrounding area.

The RSPCA is still unable to rehome Fern until the remaining restrictions have been lifted but is now starting to accept applications for her. Due to the complex needs of Fern it will be collecting applications and selecting the most suitable home. Due to the high volume of applications, if you have not heard back from staff at the centre within two weeks it means unfortunately you have not been successful this time for this dog. Successful applicants will be invited to the centre once the restrictions are lifted and they are able to open to the public again.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk