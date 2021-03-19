CHILDREN at a York school are being asked to self-isolate after a case of Covid-19.

Andrew Daly, head at Archbishop Holgate’s CE School, has written to parents to inform them that 'a small number' of youngsters are having to stay at home as a result and to offer assurances that the school was continuing to monitor the situation and working closely with Public Health England.

In his letter to parents Mr Daly said: "The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for a period of self-isolation.

"The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.

"If your child develops symptoms of Covid-19, they must not come to school and should remain at home for at least 10 days from the date when their symptoms appeared.

"Anyone with symptoms will be eligible for testing and this can be arranged via https://www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

All other household members who remain well, must stay at home and not leave the house for 10 days.

"This includes anyone in your ‘support bubble’."

The school, which is part of the Pathfinder Multi-Academy Trust, is York's biggest school, with more than 1,700 students.

As The Press reported last month, the Hull Road school has recently been selected to become a regional teaching school hub and will be part of the government’s national network of 87 school-led centres of excellence for teacher and leadership training and development.

The school in Badger Hill will be working in close partnership with Hope Learning Trust, Ebor Academy Trust and other partners, will lead the new teaching school hub for the Scarborough, Ryedale and York region.