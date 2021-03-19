THERE are set to be a number of traffic restrictions in place around York over the coming weeks.
From Monday (March 22) restrictions will be in Clifton Moorgate and Hurricane Way until Friday May 7 during traffic signal improvement works.
Sewage work will also start on Monday in Foss Bank and Jewbury, meaning restrictions will be in place until Sunday April 4.
From Monday March 29, resurfacing work will cause restrictions in St Johns Street until Wednesday March 31.
More sewage work will be carried out in Middlethorpe Grove, causing restrictions between March 29 and April 2.
Redevelopment work will take place on the footpath linking Shipton Road and Water End between March 29 and and Tuesday September 28.
Remember to keep these restrictions in mind when making essential travel around the city.