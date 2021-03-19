A YORK school nurse has spoken at this year’s UN Commission on the Status of Women.
Jessie Emms, a registered mental health nurse who works at St Peter’s School, attended with a team of young leaders from the charity, The Girls’ Brigade International, a faith-based mission movement for which she volunteers in her spare time.
Jessie, aged 24, joined when she five and is now an Under 30s representative for The Girls’ Brigade England and Wales.
She and a team of younger were due to travel to New York last March to the commission, the world’s largest global policy making forum on gender justice, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
This time they attended virtually, delivering an interactive session called ‘She Speaks – Young Women on Faith, Social Justice and Transformational Acts’, using spoken word, drama and film to demonstrate how they are seeking to eradicate mental health stigma, improve girls’ access to education, and end violence against women and gender specific persecution.
St Peter's head Jeremy Walker said gender justice was one of the most important issues of our time and dialogue leading to action was crucial. "I am so glad that Jessie’s voice will be heard alongside her fellow young leaders and to have a colleague at St Peter’s who is so committed to this field.”