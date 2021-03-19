200 new Cabinet Office jobs are set to move to York in the next five years, according to the Government.
A spokesperson said the jobs are additional to the 400 Cabinet Office jobs already located in the city.
No further information was available on whether the jobs will be based at the York Central development.
A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "Decision makers should be close to the people they serve and we want to see opportunity, jobs and investment fairly distributed across the country.
"As part of our drive to relocate roles from London to the rest of the UK, 200 roles will be moved to and created in York over the next five years."
