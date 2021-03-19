SUMMERS were always better in the past weren't they?
The sun was hotter, shorts were shorter and sticks of rock were longer!
Well you can judge for yourself in this short film featuring day trippers flocking to Scarborough on a May Bank Holiday in 1976.
In the film we see crowds packing the beaches, amusement arcades and bingo hall.
Visitors browse postcard stands by the seafront. A policeman muses how it is quiet at the moment but won’t be later once folks have had a “belly full of beer”.
The film was made in May 31, 1976 – and opens with a brief news voiceover to set the scene, and reminding us that the story of the day was the latest on the ‘Cod Wars’. Remember them?
The BBC originally aired the film on September 10 1976. It is part of a BBC archive of films that is now being shared with Press readers weekly.
It follows recent short films showing a schoolboy giving a tour of York in 1976 and an interview between Alan Whicker and a York hermit who lived in a 10ft by 8ft ‘cell’ by the side of All Saints Church in North Street.
You can view the latest film below – and if you enjoy a trip down memory lane, click here to join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories.
