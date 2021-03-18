THIEVES struck at a house taking two motocross bikes.
North Yorkshire Police say they are reissuing an appeal for help finding out information about a burglary that occurred in Woolmoor Close in Thirsk last year.
It happened sometime between December 11 and 12 when thieves gained entry to a garage and stole two motocross bikes and riding clothing.
A police spokesman said: "In particular, we are requesting the public’s assistance and are appealing for anyone with any information about who is responsible.
"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who might have been offered the bikes for sale or has any information that could help to locate the stolen bikes and clothing.
"If you can help please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katy Ditchburn. You can also email katy.ditchburn@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200227558."
