A YORK Open Studios artist has created special prints for Red Nose Day this year.

Jane Duke, printmaker, artist and one of the committee members of York Open Studios, has created a bespoke ‘Red Nose’ themed print to celebrate and raise funds for this Friday’s charity extravaganza.

Jane, who makes prints from her Stoneflower Studio in York, wanted to contribute to one of the nation’s favourite charities, and using her talents seemed the best way to do it.

She said: “I have been a supporter of Red Nose Day since its inception, and have seen the good work this charity does around the world. 'Noses on Kittens' is the fourth linoprint I've made for a Red Nose Day to raise funds for Comic Relief. Over the previous three Red Nose Days buyers have helped me raise over £1,600. In this year's print there are not one but four red noses being worn by a row of kittens in an 18 x 10 cm image. The limited edition of 50 prints are £15 each, including free UK delivery. Every penny of that £15 will go to Comic Relief.”

For more information on Jane’s print, visit www.janeduke.com York Open Studios recently announced new dates for 2021.

Celebrating a special 20 year anniversary in 2021, the artists were keen to go ahead with the events this year, with the two weekends taking place on July 10 and 11 and July 17 and 18. Featuring more than 140 artists and makers showing and selling their work within their homes and workspaces, this is an opportunity for art lovers and the curious to enjoy fresh air, meet artists, view and buy unique arts and crafts from York’s very best artisans. Visitors will be welcomed in conjunction with appropriate Government guidelines on Covid.