YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped by five, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has fallen to 42.3 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 59.1 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 13 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,094.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has increased slightly by one to 46.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 41 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,797.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the rate has dropped back below 70 to 69.8 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 49 cases recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 17,406.
Across the UK, a further 6,303 take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,280,882.