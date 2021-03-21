FEES for taxi licences in York are to go up under council plans.

Here are a list of the new fees proposed:

Private hire driver’s licence – new application (3 year licence) – grant fee £154

Private hire driver’s licence – renewal (3 year licence) £232

Private hire vehicle licence – new application £216

Private hire vehicle licence – renewal £189.00

Hackney carriage driver's licence – new application (3 year licence) – application fee £154

Hackney carriage driver's licence – renewal (3 year licence) £232

Hackney carriage vehicle licence – new application £227

Hackney carriage vehicle licence – renewal £195

Horse drawn hackney carriage vehicle licence – renewal £181

Vehicle inspection garage fee £70.50

Vehicle inspection garage retest fee £35.25

Change of vehicle fee £40

Duplicate licence fee – per licence £17

Change of name or address on licence – one licence £17

Change of name or address on licence – two licences £21

Vehicle licence transfer fee £29

Administration charge for various activities including bounced cheques £31

Driver's badge – replacement charge £15

Internal vehicle plate – replacement charge £10

Private hire vehicle plates (set of 2) – replacement charge £40

Private hire vehicle plates – new application (includes internal plate) £48

Private hire vehicle plates and signage exemption fee £50

Hackney carriage vehicle plate – replacement charge £32

Hackney carriage vehicle crests – adhesive (per set) £16

Private hire operator’s licence (1 year licence) 1 – 10 vehicles £100

11 – 50 vehicles £236

51 – 90 vehicles £373

91+ vehicles £441

Private hire operator’s licence (5 year licence) 1 – 10 vehicles £181

11 – 50 vehicles £317

51 – 90 vehicles £454

91+ vehicles £522

Private hire operator’s licence – change of company name £31

Anyone wishing to object to the proposed fees should write to Miss L Cooke, Licensing Manager, Economy & Place, The Eco Depot, Hazel Court, York, YO10 3DS.