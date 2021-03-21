FEES for taxi licences in York are to go up under council plans.
Here are a list of the new fees proposed:
Private hire driver’s licence – new application (3 year licence) – grant fee £154
Private hire driver’s licence – renewal (3 year licence) £232
Private hire vehicle licence – new application £216
Private hire vehicle licence – renewal £189.00
Hackney carriage driver's licence – new application (3 year licence) – application fee £154
Hackney carriage driver's licence – renewal (3 year licence) £232
Hackney carriage vehicle licence – new application £227
Hackney carriage vehicle licence – renewal £195
Horse drawn hackney carriage vehicle licence – renewal £181
Vehicle inspection garage fee £70.50
Vehicle inspection garage retest fee £35.25
Change of vehicle fee £40
Duplicate licence fee – per licence £17
Change of name or address on licence – one licence £17
Change of name or address on licence – two licences £21
Vehicle licence transfer fee £29
Administration charge for various activities including bounced cheques £31
Driver's badge – replacement charge £15
Internal vehicle plate – replacement charge £10
Private hire vehicle plates (set of 2) – replacement charge £40
Private hire vehicle plates – new application (includes internal plate) £48
Private hire vehicle plates and signage exemption fee £50
Hackney carriage vehicle plate – replacement charge £32
Hackney carriage vehicle crests – adhesive (per set) £16
Private hire operator’s licence (1 year licence) 1 – 10 vehicles £100
11 – 50 vehicles £236
51 – 90 vehicles £373
91+ vehicles £441
Private hire operator’s licence (5 year licence) 1 – 10 vehicles £181
11 – 50 vehicles £317
51 – 90 vehicles £454
91+ vehicles £522
Private hire operator’s licence – change of company name £31
Anyone wishing to object to the proposed fees should write to Miss L Cooke, Licensing Manager, Economy & Place, The Eco Depot, Hazel Court, York, YO10 3DS.
