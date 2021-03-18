A TRAIN company that operates services through York has delivered their one millionth customer making an essential journey during lockdown safely to their destination.

TransPennine Express (TPE) say that during the three UK wide lockdowns, their staff have worked tirelessly to guarantee the safety of key workers, NHS staff and customers making essential journeys in York, ensuring that their trains are sanitised and safe to travel on.

Across the North and Scotland, TPE has 20 teams of sanitation busters that have collectively spent more than two years cleaning the trains during the lockdown period to ensure no seat is left unturned in the fight against Covid-19.

Customer experience director for TransPennine Express, Kathryn O’Brien, said: “We’re extremely proud that we have reached this key milestone and delivered our one millionth customer safely to their destination.

“From the sanitation teams to the conductors on board our services, everyone within TransPennine Express has played their part in helping keep key workers, such as NHS staff, carers and key transport workers safe in York during the three UK wide lockdowns.”

With passenger numbers expected to rise as restrictions begin to be lifted, the rail provider is continuing to ensure that the safety of key workers and customers in York is guaranteed by sanitising key touchpoints in their stations and on board the 100 plus carriages that operate across their network.

Ms O’Brien, said: “As restrictions are slowly lifted and our lives return to some form of normality, rest assured that our teams will continue to follow strict guidelines to ensure that our trains and stations are kept clean and safe for customers to travel.

“Our staff will also be on hand at stations and on board our trains in York to offer their support and guidance to any passengers nervous about travelling as well as advising those travelling on the guidance in place to help protect others.”