JAPANESE tea house Ippuku is applying for a change to its alcohol licence.
In an application before City of York Council, Frances Elizabeth Cowdry Ozaki is requesting a variation to the Blake Street venue's premises licence.
The changes would allow the the Ippuku Tea House to sell alcohol to customers to drink both on and off the premises, from 10am to midnight, daily.
There would also be provision for recorded music and refreshments from 11pm to midnight every day.
People have until April 4 to comment on the application.
In a separate application, Paul Hemsley of Monkbridge House, Huntington Road, York, is seeking a premises licence to serve alcohol Monday to Sunday from midnight to midnight.
Representations must be received regarding this application by April 14.
The Licensing Application Register can be viewed by prior arrangement with City of York Council Licensing Section (Tel: 01904 552512) at Hazel Court EcoDepot, James Street, York, YO10 3DS between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
Both applications in full can be inspected online at york.gov.uk/licensing.