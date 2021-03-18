‘HAVE you ever met God?’ and ‘do you like pizza?’ were just two of the many questions put to the Archbishop of York by primary school youngsters

Year 2 pupils from Howden CE Infant School in East Yorkshire wrote a letter to the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell asking all sorts of questions which were then gathered together to create a book.

The Archbishop says he was was so impressed with all the time and effort that had gone into their written project that he decided to record a video of his answers to share with the class.

Head teacher, Jane Cawthorn, explained that the letters arose from learning about belief in RE lessons and said: “We have been thinking about our own beliefs as well as finding out about other peoples’ beliefs in our community and the world.

We decided to write to the Archbishop to find out more about what he believes. The children really enjoyed coming up with questions then writing their letters and were surprised and excited to receive answers via a video message.”

The Archbishop said: “I was so impressed by the questions that the children were asking. A huge number of them and so varied. I was asked what my favourite part of my job is – telling others about Jesus, and whether I like broccoli – not really. The children had obviously spent a lot of time thinking about what to ask and also shared some of their own experiences. I was especially moved by one who didn’t think they would feel brave enough to stand up and speak in front of a big group, and asked what it is like to have so many people looking at you in church. I pray that the children of Howden Infants, and children all across the Diocese, will continue to be inquisitive, grow in confidence and know that Jesus the light of the world is with them, all the time and everywhere.”

You can watch the video of him giving some answers here.