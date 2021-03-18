A BREWERY in York has revealed that it will be undergoing a makeover during the coming weeks to open a new beer garden, in line with the reopening in April.
The team at Brew York, located in Walmgate, have announced that the new 'Brewer's Yard' will be opening in the brewery's car park.
They plan to reopen on April 12, in line with the Government's road map to ease the country out of the third national lockdown.
A spokesperson from Brew York said: "We're really excited to reopen again, we can't wait.
"As soon as the Government announced their road map we jumped on board to look at ways we could make our outside space more feasible.
"No need to book, just rock up."
Food will be provided by their partners Yuzu Street Food including bao, ramen, and katsu fries and wings. They are currently operating a takeaway service from the first floor of Brew York.
The beer, which is brewed on site at the York store, will be sold as normal.
The new beer garden will be open seven days a week, from 12pm - 11pm on Monday to Saturday and 12pm - 9pm on a Sunday.