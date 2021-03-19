THE final Your Place Comedy virtual double bill for now is confirmed for March 28, starring Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble live from their living rooms.

"It might be the last one ever, it might not, but there are certainly no more planned at the moment," says online event founder organiser Chris Jones, manager of Selby Town Hall arts centre.

"It feels poignant doing the press for next weekend's Your Place Comedy as Monday marked the first anniversary of the last live show in Selby Town Hall: Wah! frontman Pete Wylie on March 14, 2020.

"Who would have thought that a project we started to bridge what everyone assumed would be a small gap in activity would still be the only game in town a whole year on? What a strange place the world has become!"

The collaborative comedy club Your Place Comedy was launched on April 19 last spring with a remote bill of Mark Watson and Hull humorist Lucy Beaumont, compered by Tim FitzHigham, who has since hosted each livestreamed show.

Gathered behind the driving force of Chris Jones, ten small, independent venues across the north came together to "provide their audiences with some much-needed laughter during these difficult times".

"In a nutshell, I was frustrated that the traditional relationship between venue, artist and audience the venue providing the artist with income and the audience with entertainment has been eroded for the foreseeable future by Covid-19 and I wanted to find a way to re-create that," said Chris at the time.

"So, I've got ten venues from around Yorkshire and the Humber to chip in a small amount of money to put on a live stream comedy gig this Sunday (April 19 2020).

"Their contributions to Your Place Comedy go towards paying the artists a guaranteed fee at a time when all live income has been taken away, and, in exchange, venues get a show to sell to their own audiences as one of their own, helping maintain those vital relationships with audiences they have nurtured over the years."

Chris speculated: "If the first one is a success and this looks like a sustainable model, I would hope to do several more through the lockdown period and possibly beyond."

The first show drew more than 3,500 viewers, Watson very much at home in his pyjamas and Beaumont telling a rather bizarre bedtime story from the homemade pub that her husband, comedian Jon Richardson, has built in their house.

"3,500 viewers! That's considerably more than their combined capacities," said Chris afterwards. "The show went even better than we had imagined, to say the whole project was put together from scratch in the space of two weeks by three people with no live streaming experience!"

The Your Place Comedy template has since sustained three series of lockdown livestreams from living rooms, kitchens and attics, free to watch on Twitch and YouTube via www.yourplacecomedy.co.uk, but with an option to donate.

The debut fundraiser elicited £3,500 in donations for the participating venues, and all monies raised since then have been distributed evenly among the supporting venues as they navigate their way through challenging financial times.

The first two series in the venue-focused initiative to bring fun to fundraising brought together Selby Town Hall; The Ropewalk, Barton upon Humber; Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds; East Riding Theatre, Beverley; Junction, Goole; Helmsley Arts Centre; Shire Hall, Howden; Otley Courthouse; Pocklington Arts Centre and Rotherham Theatres.

For the latest series, Howden's Shire Hall has dropped out because all staff are furloughed "they're still very supportive but didn't want to feel like they were riding on the coattails of everyone else's work," says Chris and newly on board are The Civic, Barnsley, Seven Arts, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, and Rural Arts, at The Courthouse, Thirsk.

In 2020, the online platform presented Watson and Beaumont, Simon Brodkin and Maisie Adam, Jo Caulfield and Simon Evans, Paul Sinha and Angela Barnes, Shappi Khorsandi and Justin Moorhouse and Robin Ince and Laura Lexx.

The Stay Home comedy double bills have resumed in 2021 with Josie Long and Ahir Shah on January 24, followed by Hal Cruttenden and Bridlington-born Rosie Jones on February 28.

Now come TV regulars and Taskmaster champions Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble. "I'm pretty excited about this line-up: both stellar performers and both still on the rise," says Chris. "Hopefully with those names we can get good engagement and, as the young people on social media say, 'do some numbers'. If this is to be the last show, it's a great one to go out on."

As ever, audience donations will support both performers and venues. "All face continued uncertainty as lockdown regulations once again prevent theatres from opening," says Chris. "The venues involved in Your Place Comedy have now been either closed, or severely restricted in what they can deliver, for over a year.

"I don't think, back in March 2020, any of us in our wildest dreams would have foreseen that 12 months on, the need to connect with audiences in novel, innovative ways would still be so vital, and that engaging with arts and culture online would have become the norm.

"It's been so heartening to see the entire live entertainment industry pulling together though, and a real thrill to be able to collaborate remotely with different venues in a project which may otherwise never have come to pass."

Roll on next weekend. "Sunday, March 28 will be our final scheduled show, although I hope not the last one ever, and I'm delighted that two acts with such impressive live and broadcast CVs have signed up to take part," says Chris.

"It's not often that you get the chance to see performers of their calibre deliver a live set without having to pay a penny, so do make the most of it and join us for another night of stellar laughs."

For full details on Your Place Comedy, and to find out how to watch the March 28 show, visit www.yourplacecomedy.co.uk.