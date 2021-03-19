On 23rd March 2020, everyone’s lives changed as we entered the first lockdown to help the fight against COVID-19. What followed was an incredibly challenging year.

St Leonard’s Hospice recognises what a difficult year it has been for so many people in so many ways, and has created a lasting legacy - a time capsule of lockdown memories from across the community. This will be sealed and buried in the Hospice’s grounds on 23rd March 2021, to be re-opened on 23rd March 2055 – the Hospices 70th anniversary.

It has also worked with partners, including the City of York Council, to light up key landmarks to mark the first lockdown anniversary, including the historic city walls, which will be lit in the Hospice colours of blue and yellow from 8pm on the evening of 23rd March.

Here is just one Hospice story from this historic year:

“We’ve seen a massive increase in the demand for our services. People, now more than ever, are choosing to die at home. So we have been supporting an increased number of patients to be able to do that. It has presented many challenges along the way. It is a very different dynamic when you are invited into someone’s home. You are very aware that you are in their environment.

“We were presented with the challenges of wearing masks and goggles, which meant the patients couldn’t see the smile behind the mask. Ordinarily, we would be able to put a hand on a relatives shoulder to provide some comfort but suddenly we were social distancing and could no longer do that.

And equally, with colleagues, you want to hug somebody at the end of a shift. That has been particularly hard – the whole year has been hard – it has been a challenge to find new ways to support each other and provide comfort to patients and their families.”

Jade Marshall, Deputy Sister, Hospice@Home

Our care has never been more needed and your support is now needed even more

