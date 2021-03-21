A MENTAL health nurse from a school in York spoke out for women at this year’s UN Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW).

Jessie Emms, a registered mental health nurse who works at St Peter’s, attended the event on March 18 with a team of young leaders from the charity The Girls’ Brigade International, where she volunteers in her spare time.

Jessie and the team were due to attend the event in New York last year, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, they delivered an interactive session called ‘She Speaks – Young Women on Faith, Social Justice and Transformational Acts’.

Using spoken word, drama and film, the team demonstrated how they are seeking to eradicate mental health stigma, improve girls’ access to education and end violence against women and gender specific persecution.

Jessie, 24, said: "Engaging young women of faith is critical in ensuring the successful implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and achieving gender justice.

"We were joined by an amazing panel of global experts on gender justice too. It was such a wonderful opportunity for me to be a part of and something I am very passionate about."

By attending the UNCSW, The Girls’ Brigade had the opportunity to contribute to and influence global policies affecting girls and women, and network with high-level individuals and organisations leading to partnerships.

Mr Jeremy Walker, Head Master of St Peter’s School, said: "Gender justice is one of the most important issues of our time and dialogue leading to action is crucial. I am so glad that Jessie’s voice was heard alongside her fellow young leaders."