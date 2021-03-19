TODAY'S photo hero is Brian Hughes - who has captured some amazing shots of the peregrine falcons mating at York Minster.
Brian, a member of York Press Camera Club on Facebook, said: "They are there all year round but mating at the moment. Hopefully eggs will be laid by the end of this month or April.
"Last year they had four young - hopefully we’ll get at least that this year."
He added: "The female is at least a third bigger than the male; a male weighs usually between 350 to 700 grams the female can weigh from 700 to 1500 grams. They usually have between three and five eggs incubating for about 29 days."
