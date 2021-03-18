NO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 581.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 31 more Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 97 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,585.
Patients were aged between 43 and 99 years old. All except five, aged 55 to 89, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from January 18 to March 17, with the majority being on or after March 15.
Their families have been informed.
