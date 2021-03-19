SEVERAL empty York city centre businesses are set to get a new lease of life.

Despite numerous shops having closed down in the wake of the pandemic and lockdown, chartered surveyor Barry Crux, of Barry Crux & Company, has revealed a recent run of transactions that will see changes in York city centre and beyond.

These include Shambles antiques and cafe business Flax and Twine being sold to a local retailer and the former Mullen and Mullen shop at 16, High Petergate, set to become a new chocolate shop, and 36, Gillygate is due to become a barbers shop after Easter.

Mr Crux said they are in addition to pre-Christmas transactions including the letting of the former Gusto restaurant in Little Stonegate to another restaurateur; and the letting of a shop in Goodramgate.

He said: “We currently have negotiations at an advanced stage in respect of the letting on a new lease of the Stiddy public house and caravan park at Lythe near Whitby.

“In addition the sale of the Dog and Gun public house with its caravan park in Carlton Minniot just outside Thirsk has just completed to a caravan site operator. This is a sale of the pub which has two main trading rooms and a conservatory restaurant and function room with living accommodation above. There is a 14 pitch caravan park at the rear which is popular.

“This all shows that the market is still very active and the parties taking on these business ventures clearly have confidence in the future. We hope that they will all get off to a flying start when the lockdown finally allows them to start fully trading.”

Mr Crux said that elsewhere in North Yorkshire, the George Inn at Wath, near Ripon which had not been trading for most of 2020 has now been let.

Mr Crux said the sale of 80, Gowthorpe in Selby to a retailer is set to complete this week and 66-68 Market Street, Pocklington has been let to become new furnishings business.