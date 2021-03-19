A FIESTA that transforms the skies above York with more than 50 hot air balloons is set to make a return to the city.

Organisers originally re-scheduled the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to take place in late September this year.

However, due to an unforeseen change in the horseracing calendar for York, the event will now be held from Friday, August 27 to Monday, August 30.

Event organiser John Lowery said. “Whilst we are disappointed to lose our September dates, we intend to give people a real good family weekend.

"We want to party like it’s not 2020.”

In 2019, the festival welcomed 35,000 people over three days, with 25,000 people visiting the event on the Knavesmire on one day alone.

New for this year’s Fiesta will be a “dazzling” firework, laser and drone show finale, which visitors can enjoy as part of the entry ticket on the Monday evening.

There will be entertainment on the main stage from acts including The Lancashire Hotpots, Phats and Small, ABBA Arrival and Definitely Oasis.

Moto Stunts International will also be performing its motorcycle stunt display in the arena.

The popular hot air balloon night glows will feature on the Friday and Saturday evenings, depending on the weather. There will also be a funfair.

Applications to enter the ‘It’s a Knockout’ competition, with a prize of £2,000, will open in the coming weeks.

Organisers said that the event site will be fenced off to allow the event to adhere to any Government guidance related to the pandemic, such as a limited capacity and controlled sanitising stations.

The event will be introducing a £3 daily entry ticket price per person across the four-day Fiesta for anyone more than one metre tall. However, £1 from each ticket will be split and donated between three local charities: St Leonards Hospice, York Rescue Boat and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Tickets for the event will go on sale today at 8.30am. If you pre-book your tickets before May 1, you can get hold of a four-day ticket for £10 per person.

More information can be found online at: www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk