POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about an attempted theft from an unattended vehicle that occurred in Harrogate.
The incident happened at Connaught Court in the town at around 12.40am today (March 18) when two suspects attempted to break into a vehicle.
Two men have been arrested and remain in police custody whilst enquiries are ongoing.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: "In particular, we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something. Also, do you live in the area and believe your car has been entered and items taken?"
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Skaith. You can also email james.skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210079917.
