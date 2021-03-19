A CAR fanatic from York scooped a brand new set of wheels worth more than £30,000 in an online car competition.
Andrew Keighley, 56, from York, was at home with his family when BOTB's (Best of the Best) Christian Williams turned up to tell him that he was the winner and the new owner of a Toyota.
“I was in absolute shock,” Andrew said.
“I knew who Christian was as soon as I opened the door - I couldn’t believe he was standing there though,” he added.
The father-of-two won a brand-new Toyota GR Yaris Circuit Pack in the competition and the winning ticket cost him 75p.
Recently-retired Andrew said he has played BOTB for more than 10 years and so has his son, Thomas.
“Thomas and I talk about BOTB on a weekly basis, I just can’t believe this week it was me,” Andrew said.
Christian said: “It was fantastic to surprise Andrew and meet him and his family.”