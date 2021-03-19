A FRAUDSTER stole his former girlfriend’s credit card details and used them to order takeaways and Amazon purchases, York Crown Court heard.

Laurie David Michael Carter, 29, ran up a £766.42 bill before the woman realised what he was doing, said Matthew Collins, prosecuting.

He had also left her to pay off a loan he used to buy a car.

She told the court: “This has caused me a great deal of stress." She said she had been forced to take time off work.

Judge Simon Hickey told Carter: “It was a mean offence against someone who had trusted you.

“I hope you are ashamed of what you have done.”

Carter, of George Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by false representation.

He was ordered to pay £766.42 compensation and given a two-year community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work.

Mr Collins said the couple’s relationship ended in February 2019.

In the months that followed, Carter visited the woman’s home “sporadically” .

She saw no reason to hide her credit card from him, and he made a note of its details.

Then, without her knowledge, he used the details to order items through the Amazon website and to order food from Domino’s Pizza.

Between February 2019 and October 2019, he paid for 51 transactions worth £651.21 with Amazon with the card’s details, and four transactions worth £69.78 from the pizza firm.

Mr Collins said Carter had a bad credit history.

But he wanted to buy a car, so the woman took out a loan to help him.

The woman told police she made an agreement for Carter to repay her for the loan, but he didn’t keep to it and she had to take him to a civil court over it.

Altogether, including interest, she had lost £766.42 to him.

“I was unable to get a loan out for myself when needed,” her personal statement said.

“I am relying on my family to help. It is also having an effect on them.”

The credit card company has refunded the woman the money spent by Carter and will receive the court-ordered compensation, the court heard.

Defence barrister Eddison Flint gave no mitigation after the judge announced the sentence he intended to pass.