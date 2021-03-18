A SOAP star was on hand to officially open a new bar in York.

Emmerdale actress Katherine Dow Blyton, who plays vicar Harriet Finch, was the guest of honour at the launch of the Sky Bar at Ebor Court care home.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Katherine appeared via a video link as residents raised a toast to their new social venue.

The Sky Bar is on the top floor of Ebor Court in Nether Poppleton, and features views of York.

Residents chose the name and décor for the bar which comes with a beer pump, wine fridge and gin rack, along with plush seating areas which will become the go-to place for special occasions.

With residents keen to take charge of the bar, home manager, Shane Talbot held informal ‘job’ interviews for the bar manager position.

Anne Goodwin, 79, who was appointed manageress, cut the ceremonial ribbon after Katherine Dow Blyton declared the bar open.

Anne who was looking forward to pouring her first pint said: "I have always visited pubs and bars throughout my life and to have one right on my doorstep is brilliant. I am a very social person, and you cannot beat the atmosphere in a bar, can you?"

Plans for the bar include social evenings such as wine tasting afternoons.

John Boorman, a resident since 2016, said: "I absolutely love a trip to the pub for a pint of my favourite beer and now I have a bar on my doorstep; I wont even have to take my slippers off.

"I look forward to being able to sit with my friends playing cards or dominos and enjoying a refreshing drink."

Shane said: "I have been extremely excited to finally cut the ribbon and open our beautiful Sky Bar.

"It has been a labour of love over the past few weeks, and it was so much fun to announce what the room was going to become.

"Having a spot where our residents can enjoy socialising with one another and their families in the future is such an asset to our home. I know the bar will be well used and bring a smile to our residents' faces."

Ebor Court, operated by Ideal Carehomes, is a residential and dementia care home with a hair salon, café and cinema as well as the new Sky Bar.